FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/ KARD) — Following Tuesday nights deadly tornado the town of Farmerville has come together to bring supplies to those in desperate need.

The town of Farmerville was hit by an EF-3 tornado Tuesday evening with wind peaks up to 140 mph leaving devastating destruction behind, but the community has come together to make sure its residents have everything they need.

Union Parish is awesome we come together when our people are in need, we have amazing volunteers. Jiame Brown, Healthy living coordinator, Children’s Coalition.

Hygiene supplies are in desperate need. Those include shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and also baby supplies. Residents from all over Union Parish donated clothes, food, water, toiletries and other items to their fellow neighbors.

Volunteer James Williams, like many other Union Parish residents, have given up their free time to come and cook for the residents affected by this disaster.

It’s a really bad deal at this time of the year because Christmas is right around the corner. We were led by the almighty god to come in, feed, and volunteer our time to do what we like doing which is helping people because I’ve been helped so were returning the favor. James Williams, Volunteer, Union Parish.

All donations can be dropped off at 116 Cox Ferry Road in Farmerville.