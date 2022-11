Photo courtesy of the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas on the Square will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, through Sunday, December 4, 2022. The weekend will feature a pet parade, Christmas tree lighting, a Christmas parade, vendors, and more.

Photo courtesy of the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce

Events kick off Saturday at 2 PM in downtown Farmerville.