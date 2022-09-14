FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Museum of history and art is hosting an international tasting tour is scheduled to take place on September 22, 2022, from 6 PM to 9 PM, at the Willie Davis Recreation Center in Farmerville, La.

This event is a fundraiser benefiting the Union Museum of history and art and the Arts Capital campaign. There will be food from around the world, silent auctions, raffles, cultural dances and music. The Union Museum of history and art invites everyone to join them in experiencing the cultural diversity Union Parish, La. and surrounding areas have to offer.

For more information, call 318-982-8020.