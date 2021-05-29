Union County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate missing 52-year-old El Dorado woman

UNION COUNTY, Ar, (KTVE/KARD) — In a Facebook post from Friday May 28th, the Union County Sheriff’s Department announced that they are currently attempting to locate 52-year-old Stephanie Deeanna Moon from El Dorado.





Images courtesy of Union County Sheriff’s Dept

She was last seen in El Dorado on Wednesday May 26th, but has not been seen or heard from since. She had previously mentioned plans to visit a veteran’s hospital, but it wasn’t clear if she meant in Little Rock, Ar or Monroe, La. However, no information has been received as to whether she has been to either location recently.

Ms. Moon’s current vehicle is a white Toyota Tacoma with an Arkansas license plate with tag number 466SRL.

The Sheriff’s Department requests that anyone with information regarding Ms. Moon’s whereabouts contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 870-864-1990.