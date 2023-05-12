SMACKOVER, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Parents are expressing concern about their children who are enrolled in the Smackover-Norphlet School District after a Facebook post caught many people’s attention.

The post showed a photo of what appeared to be a student’s lunch plate that contained a small portion of chips, meat, corn and a milk carton. This sparked concern for parents in the county that feel children deserve to have more food options while they are at school.

“We trust our kids to the school for 7 to 8 hours a day and then my children even have after school because they are in sports so it’s a long time for them to be under the care of the school for them to be so hungry. I don’t think they are deprived, I love our school district but I just feel like something needs to be done,” said Amanda Jones, a parent to three children at Smackover High School.

Parents and hungry students hope this issue can be fixed before the next school year.

“I’ve seen that a lot of parents did not know the severity of the issue. I think bringing light to it now, maybe that’s what it will take for change to be made.”

District Superintendent Robby Frizzell released a statement Friday in response: