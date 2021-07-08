Union County man takes plea deal in 2020 killing of a pregnant woman weeks away from delivery

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 7/8/21 — A man in Union County has accepted a plea deal in the killing of a pregnant woman last year.

Jay Moody appeared before Court at the Union County Justice Facility Wednesday afternoon.

According to Captain Jeff Stinson with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Moody has been sentenced to 95 years in prison as part of a plea deal. He pled for two 40 year sentences for first degree murder and 15 years on a firearm enhancement charge.

He was formerly charged with two counts of capital murder and the state was seeking the death penalty.

Moody killed Marchella Modica in January of last year. She was 9 months pregnant.