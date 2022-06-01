EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — One day before the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, FBI released data that showed an increase in public shootings. According to data from the FBI, active shooter incidents rose more than 50 percent since 2021.

In the wake of multiple active shooter incidents, local law enforcement share how they stay prepared if an active shooter incident happened in Union County.

Union County Patrol Captain and Swat Team Commander, Jason Parker said their officials train for active shooters at least once a year. “What we do is scenario based training at different locations. We try just to get a feel of what it’s like, that way we know kind of what to expect when we go in.”

Parker says Union County officials strengthened their radio communication frequencies.

“If we need assistance we can talk to everybody. That’s one of the things we have done, it streamlines these major events. every officer out there, whether they are county, city, state police, game & fish…we are all aware of what’s going on. We are there to help and try to protect you.”

According to a report release by the FBI, an active shooter is classified as one in which “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”