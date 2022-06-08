EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 El Dorado Junior Golf Camp is officially underway at the Lions Club Golf Course. Union County boys and girls came together for the four-day camp to learn how to play the game of golf and most importantly learn essential life skills that golf can teach individuals.

The camp is taking place June 6, through June 9, with golf instruction led by local coaches and staff tailored to individual age and skill levels. For many young people, this is the first golf experience they have ever had.

Executive Director of KidsNGolf, Art Noyes said, “Each year the golf camp is a great way to introduce the game of golf to many young people in our area who may never have been on a golf course before.”

Executive Director of KidsNGolf, Art Noyes, shows students the proper technique.

Junior Camp Instructor, Gavin Prothro, poses for a picture with a summer camp student.

“We are pleased to do more than just teach golf, we know our parents appreciate us giving their children a chance to learn from the sport,” Noyes said.

Morning lessons are divided into 45 minute instruction segments followed by an important sit-down session to discuss the life skills and values that are learned in the game of golf as well as important aspects of life.

The camp concludes on Thursday, June 9, with an awards ceremony to recognize each player’s efforts, conduct and improvement throughout the week. Parents and family members are welcome to attend.