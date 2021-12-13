Union County detention officer arrested for sexual assault

El DORADO, Ark(KTVE/KARD)– Union County Detention center officer Michael Vick Jr. has been arrested on four counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. Authorities say another jail employee notified the sheriff’s office about witnessing inappropriate behavior between Vick and a female jail inmate. After a brief investigation Vick was fired, arrested, and was placed in the Union County Jail.

The sheriff’s department couldn’t be reached for a comment at this time ,but we will keep you updated with this story on air and online at.

