WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE, KARD ) — Seasonal Affective disorder also known as SAD is a type of depression that is related to changes in the seasons. The disorder usually begins and ends at the same time every year between the fall and winter months.

Studies say up to 3 percent of the population experience seasonal depression or seasonal affective disorder. Tundra Turner, a counselor at Grambling State University says, the disorder is not limited to the time of the year or seasonal changes. Individuals who have experienced a traumatic event in their lives can also experience SAD.

Some of the symptoms are sadness, lack of energy, losing interest in some of the things you would normally like to do, you don’t want to do those things anymore, oversleeping, weight gain, weight loss, overthinking sometimes. Tundra Turner- Counselor, Grambling State University

Turner also emphasized that it is important to get help if you need it and there is no reason to feel ashamed. Ways to respond or be proactive with SAD is to seek therapy, spend more time outdoors, lean into your favorite hobbies, avoid isolation, and get some kind of physical activity in each day.