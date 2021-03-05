Unbuckled driver and passenger killed in Tensas parish crash

by: , Queenstar Banini

WATERPROOF, La– Shortly after 7 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to single-vehicle crash on US Highway 65.

Both the driver and passenger died.

An initial investigation revealed that 29-year-old Anjelica Johnson was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima heading south on US Highway 65 when the car crossed the center line into the northbound lane.

The vehicle then traveled onto the shoulder and crashed into a bridge rail. This caused the car to begin overturn.

Johnson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 21-year-old Marx Harstad was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

State police say taking a few seconds to buckle seat belts before driving off could prevent crash fatalities.

The consequences of not wearing seat belts can be devastating. Furthermore, Louisiana law requires everyone in a car, regardless of seating position to be buckled.

As of 2021, Troop F have investigated 9 deadly crashes resulting in 12 deaths.

