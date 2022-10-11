MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the University of Louisiana-Monroe’s TRIO Programs announced they were awarded approximately $1,472,088 over the next four years as part of the CCAMPIS (Child Care Access Means Parents in School) grant by the US Department of Education. According to reports, the funding is designated to reduce the financial burden on parents with young children who are pursuing a college degree.

Childcare can be a barrier for student-parents, so having safe, high-quality, affordable early-childcare and education can help students succeed and create brighter futures for their families. The financial resources and community partnerships will provide opportunities for parents to further their careers, improve their earning potential, and experience the pride associated with earning a degree while showing their children the value of higher education. Catherine Estis, Ph.D., TRIO’s Executive Director

Students receiving financial assistance will receive vouchers to use at area childcare centers. ULM’s TRIO CCAMPIS Program will support the recipients with its full complement of student supports services, including college and career success coaches, assistance navigating the financial aid process, and referrals to additional community and government resources.