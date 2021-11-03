ULM’s International Student Association to host the Tihar Dog Festival on Saturday, November 6

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The International Student Association at the University of Louisiana Monroe will be hosting the Tihar Dog Festival on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in Bayou Park on ULM’s campus.

International Student Association celebrates the South-Asian Kukur Tihar Dog festival to honor dogs for their service and bond with humans.

The event is open to the student body and the community. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and dog clothing for donation to local dog shelters.

Tihar festival originates from Nepal and lasts for five days. During the festival, people honor crows, dogs, cows, and the Goddess of Laxmi. The second day of Tihar is the celebration of dogs, “the guardians for the god of death.”

Traditional tikka and flower garlands will be provided for your fur friend. Local veterinarians and animal shelters will be present for questions and concerns. Participants can get a henna tattoo.

To register your dog, visit www.tiny.one/isadogfest.