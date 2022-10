MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the ULM Wind Ensemble will host a concert in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long. The concert will begin at 5:30 PM on the front lawn of the ULM President’s house located at 4508 Bon Air Drive in Monroe, La.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the performance, contact the ULM School of Visual and Performing Arts at 318-342-3811.