MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The ULM Men’s basketball team welcomes a rival hardwood contest with Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum for Thursday night hoops.

The seven and 10 Warhawks are one of four teams at three and one in the Sun-Belt Conference

play, through the first two weekends of conference action.

According to ULMWarhawks.com ULM continues to succeed on the defensive end, forcing steals and turnovers. The Warhawks are averaging 8.3 steals per game, which ranks fifth in the SBC and 56th in NCAA Division I.

Thursday’s game is the 86th all-time meeting between ULM and the Ragin’ Cajuns,

The Cajuns have won the last three meetings.

Thursday’s contest also marks ULM’s 2,000 games in program history.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.