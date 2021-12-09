ULM Warhawks Men and Women’s Basketball claim victory in Double Headers on Wednesday afternoon

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

ULM Men’s and Women’s basketball team hosted double headers on Wednesday in Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The Lady Warhawks game tip off at 2pm against Champion Christian and went on to win 65 to 51 the final

The Warhawks shot 35% (23-of-66) from the field and 47% (7-of-15) from 3-point range. Champion Christian was limited to 28% shooting (17-of-60) from the floor and 20% (4-of-20) from deep. ULM outrebounded the Tigers, 49-43.
 
ULM Lady Warhawks is off until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, when Northwestern State visits Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Links to live video, audio and stats as well as tickets are available at ULMWarhawks.com.

The Men’s ULM wrapped up its three-game homestand with Wednesday night’s contest against Louisiana Christian. The Warhawks went on to win 89 to 68 earning it’s 3rd straight win.

The Warhawks (5-4) climbed above the .500 mark for the first time this season. It also marked ULM’s 11th consecutive victory over Louisiana Christian, formerly known as Louisiana College.

ULM improved to 4-0 in Fant-Ewing Coliseum while averaging nearly 98 points per game at home.
 
After a five-day break, ULM resumes its non-conference schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at SFA (6:30 p.m. tipoff). The Warhawks and Lumberjacks will be meeting for the sixth consecutive season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories