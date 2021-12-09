ULM Warhawks Men and Women’s Basketball claim victory in Double Headers on Wednesday afternoon

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

ULM Men’s and Women’s basketball team hosted double headers on Wednesday in Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The Lady Warhawks game tip off at 2pm against Champion Christian and went on to win 65 to 51 the final

The Warhawks shot 35% (23-of-66) from the field and 47% (7-of-15) from 3-point range. Champion Christian was limited to 28% shooting (17-of-60) from the floor and 20% (4-of-20) from deep. ULM outrebounded the Tigers, 49-43.



ULM Lady Warhawks is off until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, when Northwestern State visits Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Links to live video, audio and stats as well as tickets are available at ULMWarhawks.com.

The Men’s ULM wrapped up its three-game homestand with Wednesday night’s contest against Louisiana Christian. The Warhawks went on to win 89 to 68 earning it’s 3rd straight win.

The Warhawks (5-4) climbed above the .500 mark for the first time this season. It also marked ULM’s 11th consecutive victory over Louisiana Christian, formerly known as Louisiana College.

ULM improved to 4-0 in Fant-Ewing Coliseum while averaging nearly 98 points per game at home.



After a five-day break, ULM resumes its non-conference schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at SFA (6:30 p.m. tipoff). The Warhawks and Lumberjacks will be meeting for the sixth consecutive season.