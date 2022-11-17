MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 6:00 PM, the ULM School of Visual and Performing Arts is set to host “In Memoriam: Dr. Derle R. Long.” Dr. Long’s contributions to the University and the community will be recognized by VAPA students, faculty, and staff, as well as ULM administrators and alumni.

The event is completely free and open to the public. Dr. James Boldin, Interim Director of VAPA, says Dr. Long dedicated his career to the advancement of the arts.

We could think of no better way to honor and celebrate him than through those arts, While we continue to mourn Dr. Long’s passing, we hope the memorial concert will be an uplifting experience and reflection on a life spent in service of the arts Dr. James Boldin

VAPA students and faculty, as well as alumni, will perform at the memorial concert, including the Wind Ensemble, Chamber Singers, Concert Choir, and the Sound of Today Marching Band. A silent auction will also take place to benefit the Dr. Derle Long Scholarship Fund.

Guest speakers will include Dr. Ronald Berry, President of ULM; Dr. John Pratte, Dean of the ULM College of Arts, Education, and Sciences; Dr. Matthew James, Professor of Music; Darris Waren, Vice President of the Miss Louisiana Organization, and recent alumnus Solomon Abang. Other special guests include Dr. Long’s family members as well as many alumni and former students from his forty-year career as an educator.

For those unable to attend in person, the concert will be live-streamed on the ULM VAPA YouTube channel. A post-concert gathering will take place at Enoch’s Pub and Grill in Monroe.