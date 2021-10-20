ULM to host the 37th annual ‘University Mile’ in celebration of homecoming

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe will host their annual mile run/walk tonight, Wednesday, October 20th at 5:30 PM. This event is a 1-mile race through the university’s campus. The race will be begin at Hemphill Hall and end at the Activity Center.

Registration closed on Monday, October 18th. Those who registered for the run received an Adidas Clima-lite long sleeve tee.

The University Mile was founded in 1984 by former Vice President of Student Affairs, Camile Currier. Currier was inspired by an annual road race in New York City and decided to bring a similar tradition to ULM. The Annual University Mile is student, family and community oriented.