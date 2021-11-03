ULM to host Karen Vaughn at the annual Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony on November 11

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe’s annual Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony is 10:00 A.M, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Bayou Pointe Event Center.

Students, faculty, and staff who are veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces or on active duty will be recognized at the ceremony. Veterans and active duty are asked to register/RSVP by Tuesday, November 9 at ulm.edu/omc/veteransday; click Veteran RSVP to register. Veterans in the community are invited to register and attend.

Guest speaker will be bestselling author and Gold Star Mother Karen Vaughn, whose book “World Changer: A Mother’s Story” is about her son, U.S. Navy Seal Aaron Carson Vaughn. Vaughn died in action in Afghanistan in 2011. Since then, Vaughn has become a spokesperson for servicemen and women serving in foreign countries and advocating for a stronger America.

The event is free and open to the public. Face masks are required.

For information, contact Hope Young, ULM Marketing and Communications, hyoung@ulm.edu, 318-342-5445.