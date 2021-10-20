ULM to host a homecoming parade on Thursday, October 21st

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe will be bringing back the traditional homecoming parade on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM. The parade will begin and end at Brown Stadium.

The parade is open to the community and campus. Various student organizations have put together floats to drive in the parade. The theme this year is ‘The Legacy Continues-A journey through the decades.’

The parade route is attached below.

A block party will begin immediately after the parade in front of Malone Stadium. The block party will feature free food, music, and a firework display.