ULM students take advantage of “Shot for 100″program

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD) School is in session, but covid-19 is still here. I’m here at ULM where students are lining up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Drew Basile ULM student “I don’t want to be a-symptomatic and then not know I have it, and then transmit it to other people.”

ULM is making the COVID-19 vaccine available to their students. Students that received the vaccine were eligible to receive a 100-dollar gift card thanks to the “Shot for 100” program. ULM student Drew Basile says he decided to get vaccinated to protect those around him.



Drew Basile “I don’t have any medical conditions I’m not really that worried about COVID-19 myself, but it’s just more of a courtesy to other people that could have medical conditions.”

Mr. Basile isn’t the only student that feels this way ULM student Adrianan Gibson says she also received the vaccine for the safety of herself and others.

Andrianan Gibson ULM student “I honestly think everyone should get the vaccine although you may not want to because, even if you don’t get it you could be yourself or family members in danger.”

Students at ULM are doing what they can to protect themselves. St. Francis nurse Christina Turner says that if more people receive the vaccine, we’ll have a better chance of defeating COVID-19

Christina turner St. Francis nurse “If we in numbers can get the vaccination, we’ll have a better chance of getting past this deadly disease that we’re experiencing right now.”

We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.

