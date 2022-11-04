WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, November 11, 2022, from 9:00-11:00 in sugar hall 101. The ULM Speech-Language Pathology Program will host an in-person and virtual or Zoom open house. Graduate students in all prospective Speech-Language Pathology are invited to attend.

The student will have the opportunity to meet the faculty, tour the Kitty DeGree Speech and Hearing Center, and speak with graduate students. They will also learn more about the application process, and the academic and clinical components of the SLP program, and receive financial aid and housing information. The M.S. Program in Speech-Language Pathology at ULM builds on the foundation acquired in a student’s bachelor’s program.

This program welcomes international students (two currently from Nepal) also students currently from throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, and Arkansas. Also providing diagnostic and intervention services in the Kitty DeGree Speech and Hearing Center and throughout the community. The Annual Spring Conference is attended by alumni and other practicing Speech-Language Pathologists, students play an integral role with the program hosts.

For more information or to register for either the in-person or Virtual Open House visit www.ulm.edu/slp or email slp@ulm.edu.