MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As classes begin on January 10, 2022, the University of Louisiana-Monroe has announced that the university will continue its COVID-19 protocols for the Spring 2022 semester. Students, faculty, and staff who are vaccinated and unvaccinated shall wear masks in the classroom and indoor public spaces, which includes all food service venues.

For now, masks are required and vaccines are encouraged by the university for students, faculty, and staff.