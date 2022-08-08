MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recently, the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation and Division of Archaeology awarded $548,185 in Historic Preservation Fund grants to support 21 projects, surveys, training, and scholarships within various communities across the state. The University of Louisiana-Monroe was awarded $155,960 for its Poverty Point Station Archaeology Program.

Historic preservation is important to all of Louisiana as it helps create jobs and spurs economic development throughout the state while preserving our culture and history in the process. Through these grants, we are investing in preservation to highlight our historic areas and bring them back to life. The investment of these grants is paying long-term dividends for Louisiana not just in tax revenue but also commitment to community.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser