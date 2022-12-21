Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, the Monroe Police Department received information that 24-year-old Blair Guillory was allegedly selling a collection of prescription pills on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe. This information prompted the Monroe Police Department Heat Unit to investigate.

According to police, officers obtained an arrest warrant on Guillory for Three Counts of Distribution of Adderall, Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics, and Distribution of Narcotics in a Drug-Free Zone during the investigation. Police also obtained a search warrant for Guillory’s home and advised that throughout the investigation, Guillory allegedly sold multiple Adderall pills to an undercover Monroe Police officer on multiple occasions.

According to reports, the officer set up an arrangement with Guillory on December 20, 2022, to purchase $420 worth of Adderall pills at his home. The officer says during this arrangement, Guillory allegedly agreed to sell the pills to the undercover officer.

At approximately 3:20 PM, the Monroe Police Heat Units conducted a buy/bust operation at Guillory’s home. Upon arrival, the undercover officer notified Guillory that he was outside and after Guillory exited his home he was apprehended and taken into custody.

Officers then conducted a search of Guillory’s vehicle and his apartment, reports say. According to authorities, officers discovered two orange pill bottles, one containing 21 Adderall pills, and the other containing 21 Adderall pills, and one bag of individually wrapped marijuana, 1 ounce.

Officers say they discovered two more bags of marijuana and two digital scales covered in residue and several boxes of sandwich bags in Guillory’s home. According to reports, Guillory was enrolled in pharmacy school at ULM, at the time of his arrest. The incident took place 50 yards from ULM’s campus, which is considered a drug-free zone.

Guillory was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

7 Counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Two Counts of Attempt and Conspiracy

Three Counts of Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law: Drug-Free Zone

His bond was set at $60,000.