MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum. Dr. Mark Arant, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at ULM, and Nell Calloway, President of the Chennault Museum, spoke at the announcement ceremony.

This collaboration provides ULM students with vital service-learning experiences in which they can increase their knowledge while advancing a local legacy. Our employers are looking for students that have practical experience and community engagement. This opportunity combines those expectations into one great experience. Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Mark Arant

This MOU will be a bridge to enhance the student learning process and drive recognition of our historical milestones in aviation and military accomplishments. As a partnership, we can reach more audiences and achieve more positive outcomes while giving a better appreciation for our men and women who have served in our military. The Warhawk mascot represents a legacy that faculty, students, and our community can be very proud to represent Chennault Museum President Nell Calloway

This agreement is in place for five years, after which it will be re-evaluated and possibly renewed for another five years.