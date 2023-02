MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Slow start for ULM Warhawks (11-14 overall, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference) Men’s Basketball as they rallied from an 18-point deficit. ULM picked up the shooting power in the second half. However, it wasn’t enough as the Warhawks fell 72-64 to the South Alabama Jaguars Saturday afternoon inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The Warhawks return back to Fant-Ewing Coliseum Thursday, Feb. 9th with a tip-off at 6:30 p.m. against Appalachian State.