MONROE La, (KTVE/KARD) — From October 13, 2022, to October 15, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe Honors Program attended the annual meeting of the National Society for Minorities in Honors in Wilder, KY. The conference had the theme “Breaking Down Boundaries: Disrupting Honors and the Future of Honors Education.”

Dr. Joshua Stockley, Director of the ULM Honors Program, was accompanied by two students, Caitlyn Cullen and Hannah Habisreitinger. Dr. Stockley and Caitlyn Cullen co-presented “Breaking International Boundaries in Honors Education.”

According to officials, the duo discussed each step taken by the ULM Honors Program to increase international student participation from 10 percent to 40 percent.

The ULM Honors Program values the ability to include every student from every major, every organization, every place, and every walk of life because the program is dedicated to inclusion and enriched by an exposure to diversity. We still have challenges. We still have boundaries to break, but participating in NSFMIH is an opportunity to see that our challenges are others’ challenges and to learn how other honors programs are overcoming these challenges. Attending NSFMIH was an eye-opening experience that allowed me to reflect on the ideas of diversity, equality, and inclusion. Hearing from presenters of diverse backgrounds on how to better represent diverse communities will help me to move forward in being a better leader, global citizen, and person. Dr. Joshua Stockley, Director of the ULM Honors Program

For more information about the Honors Program, contact Dr. Joshua Stockley at stockley@ulm.edu or 318-342-3216 or visit ulm.edu/honors.