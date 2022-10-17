MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe announced that its Honors Program has the largest freshman class in program history. According to officials, the 2022 freshman class includes 115 students with an average ACT over 27 from the following location:
- Louisiana
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Norway
- Venezuela
- Pakistan
- Nigeria
- Nepal
Enrollment in the ULM Honors Program is up 26% by a record number of international students. Honors students represent 39 different majors and all four colleges at ULM.
Our increase in enrollment is the combination of students, parents, and high schools recognizing that the University of Louisiana Monroe is one of the best universities at what we do and the recruitment, admissions, and marketing teams working relentlessly to reach as many highly motivated students as possible. The ULM Honors Program’s graduate and job placement record is phenomenal. Students not only know they will be prepared and admitted into prestigious institutions and competitive companies but will do so through a highly engaged curriculum by our best professors.Joshua Stockley, Ph.D., Director of the ULM Honors Program