MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe announced that its Honors Program has the largest freshman class in program history. According to officials, the 2022 freshman class includes 115 students with an average ACT over 27 from the following location:

Louisiana

Alabama

Arkansas

Texas

Wisconsin

Norway

Venezuela

Pakistan

Nigeria

Nepal

Enrollment in the ULM Honors Program is up 26% by a record number of international students. Honors students represent 39 different majors and all four colleges at ULM.