ULM Homecoming Week 2021-The Legacy Continues

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe is celebrating homecoming this week. The theme of this week is ‘The Legacy Continues.’ Below is the schedule of events that ULM students will be able to partake in.





Curtesy of Office of Student Engagement & Alumni Association

There are events happening this week that the community is invited to participate in. Monday, October 18, 2021, in downtown Monroe on Desiard Street, will be a Homecoming Pep rally. The pep rally will begin at 6:00 PM. On Wednesday, the traditional University Mile will take place at 5:30 PM at Hemphill Hall on ULM’s campus.

On Thursday, there will be a Homecoming Parade starting at Brown Stadium at ULM. The parade will begin at 6:00PM. There will be floats that student organizations decorated. A block party will begin immediately after the parade in Brown Stadium parking lot.

The ULM football team will be facing off against South Alabama on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM. The homecoming court will be presented at the game with a king and queen presentation at halftime.

T-shirts are available for purchase all week. The booth will be set up in Bayou Park, across from Starbucks on campus. Or you can purchase a shirt here. The sizes range from Adult small to Adult XXXL.

For more information regarding Homecoming Week Festivities, you can visit the ULM alumni homepage.