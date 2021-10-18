ULM Homecoming Pep rally in downtown Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This afternoon, the University of Louisiana Monroe will be hosting a pep rally to celebrate their Homecoming Week 2021.

The pep rally will be hosted in downtown Monroe on Desiard Street at 6:00PM. The homecoming court will be presented.

The theme for Homecoming this year is ‘The Legacy Continues.” T-shirts are available for purchase everyday this week in Bayou Park, across the street from Starbucks on ULM’s campus. Or you can purchase a shirt here.

For more information regarding homecoming week festivities, you can visit the Alumni Association’s homepage.

