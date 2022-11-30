MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe Doctor of Physical Therapy Program announced that their ULM DPT Program was granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.

This status allows ULM to begin admitting students to the program. The initial cohort of more than 40 students will begin in the fall semester of 2023.

I’d like to congratulate Dean Simpson and the entire DPT faculty for this accomplishment and thank them for their tremendous work throughout this journey. I’d also like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Jim Henderson and the board of the University of Louisiana System for their support, as well as leaders in the healthcare industry who provided financial support for the accreditation process. Dr. Ronald Berry, ULM President

The Candidate for Accreditation status was effective November 10, 2022.