MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe Doctor of Physical Therapy Program announced that their ULM DPT Program was granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.
This status allows ULM to begin admitting students to the program. The initial cohort of more than 40 students will begin in the fall semester of 2023.
I’d like to congratulate Dean Simpson and the entire DPT faculty for this accomplishment and thank them for their tremendous work throughout this journey. I’d also like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Jim Henderson and the board of the University of Louisiana System for their support, as well as leaders in the healthcare industry who provided financial support for the accreditation process.Dr. Ronald Berry, ULM President
The Candidate for Accreditation status was effective November 10, 2022.
Without the support of the President, Provost, Dean of Health Sciences, and Director of Allied Health, this would not have been possible. We want to especially thank Dr. Ashanti Jones, who has been the pillar of strength, wisdom, and progress on this mission.Dr. Mary Elizabeth Parker, DPT Program Director