ULM Concert Choir and Chamber Singers to host a Fall concert

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe School of Visual and Performing Arts Concert Choir and Chamber Singers will perform a Fall Concert on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

VAPA’s Concert Choir and Chamber Singers invite ULM students, faculty, staff, and the community to the performance at Parkview Baptist Church. Admission is free.

“Several of our singers will be featured as soloists in this concert. Jenny Smith, a vocal performance major, will sing ‘Only in Sleep,’ accompanied by the concert choir of 56 singers,” said Deborah Chandler, Ph.D., ULM Director of Choral Activities. “Davonzell Moncrief, a choral music education major, will dazzle the audience singing the solo on a traditional spiritual, ‘Let Me Fly.’”

On two other songs, Mark McCleery, a local cellist, accompanies the choir. One piece also features Justin Havard, a ULM music instructor and accompanist. The text “Refuge” is by poet Sara Teasdale, set to music by artist Elaine Hagenberg.

“Feelings of joy, fear, rage, and comfort are expressed in this song,” Chandler said.

The second piece with cello is a movement from “Jubilate Deo,” composed by Dan Forrest.

The concert choir will join Bayou Masterworks Chorale and Chamber Orchestra on Nov. 8 to perform the entire work.