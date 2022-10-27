MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe announced that its 2022 Bayouval has been canceled due to inclement weather forecasted for this weekend. According to officials, the ULM School of Visual and Performing Arts will soon announce a new date in the spring for a ULM music festival benefiting scholarships for VAPA students.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets to Bayouval will receive a full refund. Ticket holders can contact fry@ulm.edu with any questions regarding their refund.