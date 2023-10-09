RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Last month, the current president of Louisiana Tech University, Dr. Les Guice, announced his plan to retire from Louisiana Tech at the end of the year. The university has a population of just over 22,000; it is considered a vital component of the Ruston community.

Photo courtesy of UL System

On October 9, 2023, the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System voted and selected Dr. Jim Henderson for an interview for the Louisiana Tech University presidency. Henderson has served for nearly seven years as president and CEO of the University of Louisiana System.

Henderson also served as president of his alma mater, Northwestern State University. Before taking on the role of president at NSU, Henderson served as chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College. During his time in office, the institution ranked among the five fastest-growing colleges in the nation for five consecutive years.

According to the University of Louisiana System, Henderson’s educational background also includes a master of science in administration from the University of West Florida and a doctor of management from the University of Maryland—University College. He also completed the Institute of Educational Management at Harvard Graduate School of Education in 2010. He currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Visitors at the Marine Corps University.

Henderson’s interview is scheduled to take place on October 25, 2023.