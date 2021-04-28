UL Lafayette Alumni Association Celebration to host online auction- May 3-12

Photo caption: More than a hundred items will be up for grabs during the UL Lafayette Alumni Association Celebration virtual auction that will be held from Monday, May 3, to Wednesday, May 12. Photo credit: Doug Dugas / University of Louisiana at Lafayette

LOUISIANA (KTVE/KARD)- According to a release, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association will host a virtual silent auction May 3-12.

Typically, the Alumni Association hosts a live and silent auction during its Spring Gala, which is an annual in-person event.

“State-mandated bans on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic – and uncertainty about when those bans would end – prevented the gala from being held this year,” said John Claude Arceneaux, interim executive director of the Alumni Association.

Some items that will be sold to the highest bidder are:

a weeklong stay in a beachfront condominium in Orange Beach, Fl.

a weekend getaway to Austin, Texas

over $500 in gift certificates to “Eat Around Acadiana” at local restaurants

a two-hour dolphin tour from Ho2 Pensacola Dolphin Tours, Pontoons and More in Gulf Breeze, Fl.

“We’ll highlight Alumni Association history and traditions, and feature some of the people who have helped shape it,” Arceneaux said.

For more information click here.