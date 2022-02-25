MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the invasion of Ukraine residents are anticipating gas prices to increase one local gas station owner says residents should use the gas in their vehicles wisely.



Vijay Singh, owner “76” gas station, “People panicked yesterday evening cause we sale a lot of gas and we almost sold out.”



According to triple a gas prices, the average cost of gas in Louisiana is three dollars and thirty one cents . Russia is currently the world’s third largest oil producer. Owner of seventy-six gas station Vijay Singh says since the start of the Ukraine invasion he’s seen more customers and higher gas prices in the city.



Vijay Singh, “Yesterday evening I came here and I saw big lines on the power pumps, and all the pumps were full, and I saw that around here other gas stations increased their price.”



Monroe resident Randy Watson says he often fills up before heading to work and that higher gas prices will make driving more expensive for residents.



Randy Watson, “We’re depending upon fuel to make a living , so now we have to try to be more efficient which gets tougher and tougher to do.”



At this time Mr. Singh says he’s seen a slight increase on the price of diesel gas .