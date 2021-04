LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana received a call last week that UFC fighter Conor McGregor is making a $500,000 donation.

The donation came in the midst of the Clubs’ Friendraiser, a raffle campaign to raise money to disperse across the six Boys and Girls Clubs across the Acadiana area.

The money will go directly to the clubs and the upcoming 2021 summer camp.