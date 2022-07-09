EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Saturday, July 9th, Union County Animal Protection Society kicked off their donation drive at Walmart in El Dorado. Any donation will help UCAPS continue providing temporary homes for the animals in need.

UCAPS provides care and shelter for the homeless, abused, and neglected animals of Union County. They want to ensure every pet embarks on a journey to find their forever homes.

Monetary donations, food (adult, kitten, puppy, dry, or canned), cat litter, paper towels, and cleaning supplies are always needed and will be accepted during their two-day donation drive this weekend.

Other items that the shelter would love:

New or used pet taxis

Dog Houses

Play Pens

5 gallon buckets

Fans (large or small)

Kiddie Pools

Toys

Treats

Photos from Saturday, July 9th

UCAPS will be at Walmart, July 9th, from 11 AM until 2 PM. Donations of any kind will still be accepted.

The best way to reach UCAPS and make donations online is through their Facebook page, here.