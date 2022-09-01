MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the University of Arkansas at Monticello announced a 1.5% increase in overall enrollment for the Fall 2022 semester. The university also mentioned that graduate student enrollment reached a record high, increasing by 10%.

The increase in overall enrollment at UAM’s three campuses highlights the success of our outreach efforts and confirms what we proudly know about our university: UAM is a model higher education institution, offering an affordable, comprehensive education, from technical certificates to graduate degrees. While our numbers are not up in every enrollment area, we are excited to see continued growth in the coming academic year as a result of new program offerings and partnerships. Dr. Peggy Doss, Chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Monticello

The university expects additional graduate student growth due to its new Master of Science in Nursing degree with an emphasis in public health. For additional information about enrollment and scholarship opportunities, call 870-460-1026.