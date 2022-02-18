MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE,KARD)– The University of Arkansas at Monticello recently replanted its harvested area with 36,000 pine tree seedlings on their 82-acres of university-owned forest.

A professional tree planting crew from Bradley County, Arkansas arrived on Feb. 10. The crew of twelve completed 82-acres of land in two days.

Pine tree seedlings can take up to 30 years to fully develop.

The loblolly pines planted this month will be ready for harvest in 2052.

Arkansas Center for Forest Business Director, Dr. Matthew Pelkki, said, “In the United States, we are growing a lot more wood than we are harvesting.” We will thin the trees out around twelve to thirteen years of age. Most of that material will be going into paper products like sanitary tissue.”

Replanting works best in cooler weather while seedlings are dormant.

Last Fall, the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources began preparing their forestland for replanting. The University hired a helicopter to spray chemicals on the plot to ensure the seedlings had a strong survival rate.

After watching the planting crew, students got a hands-on experience by having a chance to plant a few seedlings themselves.







Each student was handled a “dibble”, a specialized spade for planting. They pushed the spade into the soil, inserted the seedling, and packed it with soil so oxygen could not dry out the planting. The students also double checked the professional crew’s spacing by using a pole to ensure that there was ten feet between each tree.