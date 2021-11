BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy stopped by and discussed the recently passed infrastructure bill and how it will benefit Louisiana.

Senator Cassidy said he has received nothing but thanks from his constituents for supporting the measure.

However, Senator Cassidy said he does not support the second proposal from Democrats, which is the $1.75 trillion Climate and Family Care Bill.

President Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill next week.