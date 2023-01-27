MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A group of protestors asking for justice for Tyre Nichols has shut down all lanes of traffic on the Old I-55 bridge in Memphis.

A few dozen protestors planned to meet at Martyrs Park in downtown Memphis tonight for a call to action. The protest was organized by Black Life Matters ahead of the release of the Tyre Nichols violent interaction with police.

When the group got to Martyrs Park, they discovered the park had been closed and began marching toward the I-55 bridge.

The protestors have moved cones to block the entrance to the bridge and are currently on the bridge.

This is a developing story.