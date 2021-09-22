Two West Monroe men arrested on charges of Child Pornography and Crimes Against Nature

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday September 21, special agents with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office arrested a pair of West Monroe residents on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Crimes Against Nature.

The arrests were based on tips received from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and included 18-year-old Ryan James and 54-year-old Larry Mock.

Per the warrant for Mock, the investigation began on August 9, 2021, and the evidence contained 294 images and videos of sexual abuse. One image contained sexual abuse of a suspected toddler, and one video contained footage of sexual abuse of an animal.

Mock was charged with 250 counts of Pornography involving Juveniles under the age of 13, and one count of Crimes Against Nature.

James was charged with one count of Pornography involving Juveniles under the age of 13 for having possession of a video showing alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

The investigation into James came after a tip was received from the NCEMC on July 27, 2021.

Both Mock and James were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Mock’s bond has been set at $400,000, and James’s bond was set at $20,000.