WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) – On Friday, July 7, 2023, shortly before 5 PM, Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 4 just east of LA Hwy 578. Ernest Jackson III, 46, died as a result of this crash.

The initial investigation uncovered that a Jackson III was was traveling east on LA Hwy 4 in a 2005 Dodge Ram. During this time, a 2020 International dump truck was traveling west on LA Hwy 4. For reasons still under investigation, the Ram crossed the centerline and struck the dump truck head-on.

Jackson III suffered from fatal injuries due to the crash. The Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Jackson III deceased at the scene. The driver of the dump truck suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It is unclear if impairment was a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.