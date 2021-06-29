Two people shot, killed outside Waffle House in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police are investigating a shooting late Sunday night that left two people dead outside a Waffle House on N. University Avenue.

Police say it happened around 10:48 p.m. in the 1800 block of N. University near I-10.

Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said officers responded to reports of a shooting and on arrival found one person in the parking lot who was deceased.

A second person, according to Dugas, was transported to a local hospital and died.

The identities of the victims have not been released, but Dugas confirmed that one of them was an employee of Waffle House.

She said officers have canvassed the neighborhood and are still putting the investigation together and are searching for the shooter or shooters responsible.

Njeri Boss, President of Public Relations for Waffle House Inc. says that the company is working with local law enforcement to determine what happened the night of the shooting.

Boss also offered her sympathy to the families of the victims, and she expressed her sadness and frustration over the situation.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.