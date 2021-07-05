Two people believed to be connected to the Elm Street shooting sought by Monroe Police

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are searching for the driver of a red Lexus with Texas temporary tags and they need the public’s help.

According to police, they are looking for a 2007 red Lexus sedan displaying temporary Texas tags.

Police are not sure what the tags say due to the poor quality of the pictures, but they believe the tags ready 15745B1 or 15745R1.

Police say they are looking for this car and the occupants because they are connected to a shooting on June 30, 2021 on Elm Street. Police say this shooting involved a juvenile getting shot.

Police say the people in the car are known as Tynedria Meneweather, aka “Ne Ne”, and Terrikirras Smith, aka “Cooter-Roo”, are wanted on five counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

If you know where these people are or any information that can help police, you are asked to call Monroe Police or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).

All calls to Crimestoppers are CONFIDENTIAL.