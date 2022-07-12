BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health announced two more cases of monkeypox in LDH Region 1. According to LDH, this brings the total cases to three.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over. Illness could be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or chickenpox. Most infections last two to four weeks.



How is monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox spreads in different ways. Monkeypox virus is most often spread through direct contact with a rash or sores of someone who has the virus.

It can also spread through contact with clothing, bedding, and other items used by a person with monkeypox, or from respiratory droplets that can be passed through prolonged face-to-face contact, including kissing, cuddling, or sex.

People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.



According to the CDC, early data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.



What should individuals with concerns do?

People can take basic steps to prevent the spread of monkeypox. Anyone with concerns that they have been exposed or infected should refrain from intimate or close personal contact and seek medical attention. If you do not have a healthcare provider, you can visit a parish health unit near you. Locate a parish health unit in your area at ldh.la.gov/phu



If you are waiting for test results, follow the same precautions.

People with monkeypox who do not require hospitalization should be isolated at home.



What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms of monkeypox can include: