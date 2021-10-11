Two Monroe men arrested after a drive-by shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 9, 2021, the Monroe Police Department were advised by a witness that they observed a suspect shooting out of the right side of a white Chevrolet Malibu as the vehicle drove by. A victim of the shooting mentioned that the vehicle was driving towards them when shots were fired.

The victim stated that their vehicle was struck by the gunfire. Officers observed .22 shell casings in the area where the witnesses stated the shooting occurred.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu. Deputies made contact with 25-year-old Bryan Deaundre Cook in the passenger seat and 20-year-old Erik D. Paige in the rear right passenger seat. During their search of the vehicle, deputies found a .22 caliber handgun under the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to deputies, once they questioned Paige and Cook about who fire the handgun, Paige stated that he did not fire the gun and advised deputies that Cook shot the firearm.

Paige and Cook were transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Cook was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. Paige was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.