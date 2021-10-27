Two men arrested for several charges after Monroe Police find handgun in fanny pack

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Monroe Police observed a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 drive through a stop sign near Lee Avenue, traveling west bound. Once officers stopped the vehicle on the 200 block of Jack Henry, they saw 41-year-old Feltonian Beshun Jenkins open the passenger side door and bend down to place a blue fanny pack under the car.

According to officers, they advised him of his Miranda Rights and Jenkins mentioned that he did not have knowledge of the fanny pack. Officers then retrieved the fanny pack and found a HiPoint 9mm handgun. Officers also discovered that Jenkins has prior convictions of felonies that prevent him from being in the possession of a firearm.

Officers then made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Fred Frante Angie. Angie admitted to possessing a firearm under his seat that belonged to his uncle and that he was a convicted felon.

Jenkins and Angie were placed under arrest and a search was done on the vehicle. Officers discovered a glass pipe containing crystal methamphetamine and a package of Cannabis Edibles in the passenger door pocket.

Jenkins and Angie were transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Jenkins was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Possession of Drug Paraphernal, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. Angie was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Suspension of Driving Privileges, and Stop Signs and Yield Signs; Penalties for Violations.